Up Close: Debate grows over New York City congestion pricing plan ahead of hearings

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, we discuss a proposed plan that would have a massive impact on hundreds of thousands of drivers who commute into New York City.

A tax on drivers in Manhattan has been floated for 20 years, first by then Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

But it's all based on pre-pandemic realities when there was no problem getting people into work, except for traffic.

Now there's a bigger problem, the fear of crime, especially on the subways. Riding the subway is a key to the controversy over congestion pricing.

THE MTA wants to charge drivers $23 a day to travel south of 60th Street in Manhattan.

If you pay a toll to get into Manhattan, you would be charged less.

Regardless, this proposal will be a game changer for many drivers.

The hearings on the plan start Thursday.

We talked to MTA Chair Janno Lieber and New Jersey Congressman Josh Gottheimer.

