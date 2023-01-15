Up Close: The new Congress and cleaning up New York City

On this week's Up Close, we'll hear from newly elected Rep. Michael Lawler of New York and New York City Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- It's been a week and some change since a small group of Republicans in the house muscled their way into getting their way with Kevin McCarthy before agreeing to vote for him as speaker of the House.

On this episode of Up Close, we'll hear from one man watching and participating in the historical events that launched the 118th Congress, new Representative Michael Lawler from New York's 17th District.

Also, New York City's Sanitation Department is reinstating old alternative side parking rules to get streets cleaned and imposing new rules to reduce the rat population.

We'll talk to the city's Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

