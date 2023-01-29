Up Close: Where does Washington go from here?

We're ending the first month of a divided Congress. Are we in for two years of bipartisanship or two years of gridlock in Washington?

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- We're ending the first month of a divided Congress.

Republicans control the House by a slim margin while Democrats control the Senate also by a slim margin.

So, are we in for two years of bipartisanship or two years of gridlock in Washington?

And will anything be done about gun laws in the wake of last week's massacres in California?

On this episode of Up Close, we talk to Senator Richard Blumenthal.

There's also a push in the New York City council for what's being called the "secure jobs act"

Businesses must give workers advance notice and a reason before firing them. Will that make businesses more reluctant to hire people?

We talk to Comptroller Brad Lander, who is backing the idea.

