up close

Up Close: What's next for outgoing NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson?

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Up Close: What's next for outgoing NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson?

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson is only 39, but for nearly two decades he has been a force in New York City.

First, as a gay rights and community advocate and then as a never-shy elected official.

Now, he's about to leave electoral politics, at least temporarily.

He has not been shy about going public about his personal life, including addiction and depression problems.

So, why is he leaving now and what will the man who doesn't seem to know the meaning of do nothing do now?

Bill Ritter has a candid conversation with Johnson about his experience in city government and where he goes from here.

And Christmas is over and the new year is fast approaching, but the pandemic is also still here and the numbers are rising again.

So, what precautions do you need to take now to make sure the job you're returning to is safe for you and everyone around you when you return to your post holiday lives.

E.R. doctor and ABC News contributor Dr. Darien Sutton offers advice.

WATCH Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close
Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorknew york citynew york city politicscoronavirusup closenyc councilpoliticscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UP CLOSE
Up Close: Dermot Shea, Cy Vance look back on law enforcement careers
Up Close: Ambitious plans for new NYC schools chancellor
Up Close: Cory Booker talks economy; Why is Meisha Porter leaving?
Up Close: Bronx DA's plan to curb gun violence
TOP STORIES
Hundreds more flights canceled as omicron stresses air travel staffing
No Christmas Day Powerball winner, jackpot grows to $416 million
Surging NYC coronavirus spread brings warnings for children
AccuWeather: Bright and breezy
Officials: Fire that started in Christmas tree kills father, 2 sons
Christmas Day home invasion turns deadly on Long Island
7 tips for easier returns this holiday season
Show More
Teen slams into two people in front of Long Island apartment building
Desmond Tutu, South African equality activist, dies at 90
Man strangled to death on Christmas morning in Staten Island apartment
T. Mark Taylor, who designed iconic He-Man toys, dies at 80
Watch the holiday yule log
More TOP STORIES News