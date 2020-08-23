Up Close: Mail in ballot Controversy, rise in new COVID-19 cases

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, in one of the strangest Presidential election years, the National Conventions have gone virtual. The Democratic National Convention aired this past week, and The Republican National Convention set to air this week.As we near the presidential election in November, many Americans will worry about voting in polling centers while others will think the opposite.On the one hand, President Trump says the more people who vote by mail, the greater chance he might lose the election due to inaccurate counting, meaning that mail-in ballots create fraud.Meanwhile, the Democrats claim the President is trying to suppress the democratic vote.New Jersey United States Senator Bob Menendez will make the case that mail-in ballots are necessary, and crucial during a pandemic.Also, there are growing concerns of a "twin-demic" or flu outbreak on top of coronavirus pandemic as the new school year approaches.ABC News Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton weighs in on the rising number of new cases being found on college campuses, and the reasons why it is so important to get your flu vaccination this year.Later, ABC Political News Director Rick Klein and Political Consultant Hank Sheinkopf discuss some predictions about what we might see at the Republican National Convention this week.Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.