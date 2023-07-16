On this week of Up Close, we discuss the "once in a thousand years" event, as Governor Kathy Hochul called it. We seem to be getting this dangerous type of flooding far too often.

Up Close: How local officials are protecting residents from dangerous flooding

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- One week after the massive, deadly flooding in New York, officials are still assessing damage from the surging waters in Rockland and Orange counties.

On this week of Up Close, we discuss the "once in a thousand years" event, as Governor Kathy Hochul called it. We seem to be getting this dangerous type of flooding far too often.

Is this the result of global warming and climate change? We talk to our Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg, along with a climate expert from Columbia University.

But first, the surge in lithium ion batteries and the deaths and injuries they are causing in New York City.

FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh discusses how she's leading the charge.

WATCH Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close

Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.