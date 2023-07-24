Up Close: Suffolk County officials detail Gilgo Beach murders investigation

Up Close on 7/23/23: We talk to Rodney Harrison, the Suffolk County police commissioner who has prioritized the Gilgo Beach murders case for the last year and a half.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week on Up Close, we take a closer look at the Gilgo Beach murders, once one of the biggest cold case mysteries ever in New York, that is front and center.

Suspect Rex Heuermann, an architect and married father of two, is charged with the murders of three women and suspected in a fourth murder.

Investigators have been checking his Massapequa Park home, storage units, and properties outside the state.

We talk to Rodney Harrison, the Suffolk County police commissioner, and former NYPD chief, who made this case one of his top priorities when he took the job one and a half years ago.

We'll also talk to Suffolk County Executive Steven Ballone who has waited awhile for a break in this case.

