Up Close: House Ethics Committee files resolution to expel Rep. George Santos

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this episode of "Up Close," we continue with the latest on embattled Representative George Santos.

Another attempt to push the disgraced New York Congressman out of Congress occurred following a scathing report from the House Ethic Committee.

The shocking report accused Santos of grifter type behavior - using his campaign funds from donors for a litany of personal expenses that ranged from Botox treatments to OnlyFans purchases.

Santos already faces a 23-count federal indictment.

Joining "Up Close" to discuss the next steps following the report is Republican Congressman Andrew Garbarino of Long Island, who was a member of the Ethics Committee that investigated Santos.

Plus, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut joins the show to weigh in on the crisis in the Mideast and what should the role be of the U.S. as many people are calling for the ongoing bloodshed to stop.

