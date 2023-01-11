Up Close: Next 2 years with Kevin McCarthy as House speaker; homelessness, immigration in NYC

On this episode of Up Close, two NY politicians discuss the House drama. Then, we discuss homelessness and immigration in NYC.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this week's episode of Up Close, we discuss the recent chaos in Washington. Endless rounds of voting took over the House of Representatives, as Kevin McCarthy fought for the speaker's gavel.

What does this mean for the next two years? Americans made it clear that they don't want nasty and vitriolic political division in Washington. They don't want it for Democrats versus Republicans and they certainly don't want it for Republicans versus Republicans.

New York Congressman Andrew Garbarino and Democratic New York Congressman Dan Goldman weigh in on what this past week's chaos means for the future of the 118th congress.

Then, we speak with Christine Quinn, CEO of Win, the homeless shelter and program for women, most of whom have children. How can we fight the record number of homeless and find places for tens of thousands of migrants to live who have been bused to NYC?

