Up Close: Migrant buses highlight immigration crisis

Join Bill Ritter and his guests as they discuss the border crisis and the fallout of Republican governors busing migrants to Democrat-led cities.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, we're examining the border crisis and the political fallout of Republican governors busing migrants to Democrat-led cities.

Immigrants and asylum seekers crossing the boarder into the U.S. is once again a front and center issue after Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis decided to send the migrants to so called sanctuary cities and states across the country.

Some were even sent to Martha's Vineyard, and others were shipped to Vice President Kamala Harris' house.

Critics call the move an inhumane political stunt, while supporters say the blue states are sharing the burden while claiming they are illustrating a border crisis the Biden Administration is ignoring.

We welcome our first guest, Adriano Espaillat, the first Dominican American elected to Congress and once an undocumented immigrant who came here as a child.

Also, three months after the U.S, Supreme Court stuck down New York's conceal carry law, where do we stand?

We talk to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg about that and also the continued controversy over bail reform at a time when New York City is still fighting a surge in crime.

WATCH Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close

Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.