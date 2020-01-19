up close

Up Close: Impeachment, 'Close the door' fire safety

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this week's edition of Up Close, Bill Ritter talks to the experts about the impeachment of President Donald Trump and then sits down with FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro to remind anyone fleeing a fire to close the door behind them.

The articles of impeachment have been delivered to the U.S. Senate, and the trial of President Donald John Trump is scheduled to begin this week.

So how strong is the case passed by Democrats in a partisan vote in the House of Representatives? And will the Republican-controlled senate allow witnesses? Can you imagine without them?

New York Congressman Adriano Espaillat sat down with Bill to discuss the historic vote and what could happen next. Watch his interview in the video player above.

Plus, nearly two dozen people were injured in a high rise fire on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, and a mistake was made that nearly cost them their lives.

People fleeing the fire did not close the door behind them, and "close the door" should be everyone's mantra.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro has tips on fire safety

EMBED More News Videos

The head of the FDNY joins Bill Ritter to remind anyone fleeing a fire to close the door behind them


Also, political consultant Hank Sheinkopf and ABC News Political Director Rick Klein take a look at the procedural side of impeachment and what we can expect from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News political director Rick Klein and political consultant Hank Sheinkopf outline impeachment proceedings



----------
