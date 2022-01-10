Up Close: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on Jan. 6 anniversary, Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg on bail reform

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, it's the kind of anniversary you don't want to celebrate.It has been one year since the U.S. Capitol riots and insurrection after false claims by former President Donald Trump that the election was rigged and he won.The deadly events of Jan. 6, rather than unite the country, seem to have left us more divided and the politics, even more vitriolic.Bill Ritter talks to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand about that and where we go from here.Plus, at a time when gun and other violent crimes are going up, some prosecutors are calling for tougher laws.Manhattan's new district attorney, Alvin Bragg, says he wants only people who commit the most serious offenses to wait in jail for trial.So what happens to those people who are let out? And how do we ensure they don't commit more crimes?Bill speaks to Bragg about his plans that are sparking controversy.Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.