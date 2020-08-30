Up Close: After the conventions and COVID-19 concerns

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Republican and Democratic presidential conventions are over, so what impact did they have.We talk to Democratic Congressman Max Rose, who represents Staten Island and a part of Brooklyn, and Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin of Long Island .Also, the CDC guidelines for testing for COVID-19 and the FDA flip flop on plasma anit-body treatment.Those actions are again raising concerns about politics seeping into the COVID-19 pandemic.We talk to ABCs Dr, Jenn Ashton.Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.