up close

Up Close: First-term incumbent Rep. Max Rose faces off against Republican Nicole Malliotakis

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, First-term incumbent Rep. Max Rose faces off against Republican Nicole Malliotakis in New York's 11th Congressional District, home to Staten Island and Southern Brooklyn.

It's one of the most hotly contested congressional races in the country.

The district has traditionally voted Republican until Democrat Max Rose beat Republican Dan Donovan two years ago.

Rose, the incumbent, is an Army veteran and former US Ranger.

Malliotakis, the daughter of immigrants, her father from Greece, and her mother a Cuban exile of the Castro dictatorship.

She is currently the only Republican woman, and only Hispanic Republican elected official in New York City has been a member of the New York State Assembly since 2010.

Malliotakis ran also ran for and lost to Bill de Blasio in the 2017 election for mayor of New York City.

Both candidates are here to explain their campaign approach, what they will do differently, and why people should choose them over their competition to represent New York's 11th Congressional District.

WATCH Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close
Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorknew york citybrooklynstaten islandrepublicansmax rosenicole malliotakisup closedemocratselectionmayor bill de blasio
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UP CLOSE
Up Close: Washington reacts to Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis
Up Close Exclusive: Corey Johnson and his struggle with depression
Up Close: NYC schools, COVID-19 vaccine, Trump opposes medical team
Last day as NYC sanitation commissioner for Kathryn Garcia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fauci says he was taken out of context in new Trump campaign ad
Illegal rave with more than 110 people shut down in NYC park
Newborn baby found in Queens, rushed to hospital
NY AG to open investigation into death of woman struck, killed by marked police car
3 aboard helicopter that went down, rolled on side
Man injured from push onto subway tracks while waiting for train
Cuomo to attend unveiling of Mother Cabrini statue in NYC
Show More
1 dead, security guard in custody after shooting at Denver protest
Woman goes into labor while taking bar exam
Trump insists he's free of COVID-19, ready for campaign trail
Girl, 3, runs off trail and falls into scalding water at Yellowstone
Religious groups feeling impact of hot spot restrictions
More TOP STORIES News