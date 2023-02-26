Up Close: Mayor Eric Adams' safety plan turns 1, Governor Kathy Hochul gets push back from Democrats

On this week's episode, we ride the subways with Mayor Adams in the middle of the night, one year after the launch of his subway safety plan.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this week's episode of Up Close, we ride the subways with Mayor Adams in the middle of the night, one year after the launch of his subway safety plan.

We discuss what we found and how the plan is doing.

It turns out that, in NJ Burkett's exclusive report, the plan seems to be working and Eric Adams is hands on.

Later, we discuss the New York Senate voting down Governor Kathy Hochul's choice for chief judge. She's also facing push back on other fronts from fellow Democrats in Albany.

WATCH Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close

Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.