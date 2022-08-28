Up Close: Breaking down New York primary results, crime

In this episode of Up Close, we discuss the results from the New York primary that saw Jerry Nadler beat Carolyn Maloney in a landslide in the newly drawn 12th Congressional District.

Both candidates were powerful Democrats and committee chairs who had each served 30 years in Congress.

We also break down the new 10th Congressional District, where Dan Goldman won in a crowded field of 12 candidates.

It was his first political fun after serving as lawyer for Congressional Democrats in the first impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

Goldman joins us as our guest.

Meanwhile, crime has been one of the top issues, if not the top issue in New York City.

It affects not only the safety of residents, but also the economic recovery from the COVID pandemic.

Getting more people to work and visit New York City is the key to rebuilding.

NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey, the highest-ranking uniformed officer in the nation's largest police department, joins us to discuss this major issue.

