Up Close: COVID pandemic, NYC mayoral race, Pride Sunday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, we look to answer questions about the COVID pandemic, the race for New York City mayor, plus we celebrate the LGBTQ community for Pride Sunday.

More than 600,000 Americans have been killed by COVID and tens of millions of Americans infected.

While we now have an effective vaccine, the hard truth is there's a lot we don't know about this virus.

There's now a drive to start a commission to investigate those issues, hoping to prevent future pandemics.

U.S. Senator Bob Menendez has more on that initiative.

Also, ABC News Political Director Rick Klein and political consultant Hank Sheinkopf join Up Close to discuss the New York City mayoral race and gun violence plaguing the city.

And finally, for Pride Sunday, we celebrate the LGBTQ community.

We'll take a look at something called the Trevor Project, which helps young people come out and embrace their authentic selves.

