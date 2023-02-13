Up Close: Sen. Gillibrand on Biden's State of the Union, NYC back-to-office and more

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week on Up Close...

President Biden's State of the Union speech was loaded with promises and a plea for bipartisanship so his unfinished work can be completed.

But what will that cost? And how much can be accomplished when Republicans control the House by a slim majority and Democrats control the Senate?

We talk with U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, who is one of those pushing the notion of working with the opposition.

Also this week...

For the first time since the pandemic, office occupancy rates in New York City have passed the 50% mark.

But many workers are still going to the office part time and working from home the rest of the week.

What happens to the economy if workers don't return full time?

Kathryn Wylde, president and CEO of Partnership for New York City makes her case for getting back to work.

