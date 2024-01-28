Up Close 1/28/24: Battle for George Santos' former seat: Tom Suozzi makes his case

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Both Democrats and Republicans have spent millions of dollars to try to win the special election in the Third Congressional District of New York, once held by the ousted, scandal-ridden George Santos. Most of the district is in Nassau County on Long Island.

In a House of Representatives with a bare Republican majority, it's a crucial contest.

Our guest today, former Congressman Tom Suozzi, a Democrat, is trying to win back his old seat. But this time it could be tougher to win with more Republicans in the newly redrawn district.

Meanwhile, the Republicans have chosen Nassau County Legislator Mazi Pilip. She is an Ethiopian jew who served in the Israeli army.

We invited Pilip to appear on Up Close. Her campaign did not respond. We had also offered to host a debate here in our studio. Suozzi said yes while Pilip's campaign turned down that offer.

Switching now to New York City politics. The mayoral primary election is still a year and a half or so away, but Mayor Eric Adams' approval ratings are lower than he would like, prompting talk of fellow Democrats challenging him in the primary next year.

One of those people exploring a run for mayor is Scott Stringer, the former New York comptroller who lost the Democratic mayoral primary last time. He joins us on "Up Close."

With former President Donald Trump winning the New Hampshire primary and Iowa caucuses, is there any way for Nikki Haley to stop him? We talk to our political team next, ABC News political director Rick Klein, and political consultant Hank Sheinkopf.

Up Close airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 a.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

