Up Close: Trump vs. Bragg

On this episode of Up Close, we look ahead as the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee prepares to hold a hearing in New York City.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this episode of Up Close, we look ahead as the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee prepares to hold a hearing in New York City on Monday to focus on crime in the Big Apple amid Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg leading the grand jury investigation into and indictment of Donald Trump.

Democratic New York Congressman Dan Goldman, a former federal prosecutor and lead Democratic counsel in the impeachment of then-President Trump, and always outspoken Curtis Sliwa, head of the Guardian Angels and former Republican candidate for Mayor of New York City, join us to discuss what's ahead.

We also talk to Mayor of Jersey City Steven Fulop, who just two years away from the election, announced his run for Governor of New Jersey. Why now, and what's his agenda? All of that, and more, gets answered.

WATCH Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close

Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.