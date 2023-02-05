Up Close: Tyre Nichols' murder and where police reform, training is headed

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this week's episode of Up Close, we discuss the gruesome murder of Tyre Nichols and police brutality.

For many Americans, it was critical and important to watch the footage from Nichols' murder because so much of the police controversies in this country have influenced the relationships between white cops and black citizens.

This wasn't the instance for Tyre Nichols. Nichols was a black citizen who was killed at the hands of black cops. Will his catapult the issue of police training and reform into a new reality?

