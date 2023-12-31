Up Close: What to expect from Washington in 2024

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of "Up Close," we look into what 2024 could bring from Washington.

This past year was quite tumultuous in Congress.

Kevin McCarthy was elected on the 15th ballot in the closely divided House in early 2023, and then ousted 10 months later in an effort led by a small number of right-wing Republicans who strongly back Donald Trump -- and they were joined by all the Democrats.

Then, in a move that surprised many, the House elected Congressman Mike Johnson as the new speaker.

With all that took place in 2023, what can we expect in Washington in 2024?

Joining "Up Close" to look into what the new year will bring are Congressman Josh Gottheimer, a democrat from New Jersey, and Congressman Mike Lawler, a republican from New York, two outspoken members of Congress who aren't afraid to express their views about the same issue.

Before they return to Washington in early January, they discuss what they can accomplish in this election year.

