up close

Up Close: When, where to get COVID booster shots; Phil Murphy on NJ governor's race

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Up Close: COVID vaccine boosters; Phil Murphy on NJ governor's race

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, we discuss booster shots and talk to Phil Murphy about the race for New Jersey governor.

The number of COVID cases and deaths are still way too high, but no question -- the numbers are going down.

The mandates are working, and more people are getting vaccinated.

Now, there's a big boost to that effort because more booster shots are getting the green light.

So, when and where should you get yours? We ask Dr. Darien Sutton, an ER doctor and a medical contributor for ABC News.

Plus, the race for governor in New Jersey is coming down to the final stretch with the election two weeks from this Tuesday.

Last week we talked to Republican former assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli.

This morning, we talk to the incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy.

WATCH Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close
Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorknew york citynew jerseyvaccinesnew jersey politicsup closecovid 19 vaccinepoliticsphil murphygovernor phil murphycovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UP CLOSE
Up Close: MTA's financial crisis; NJ governors race
Up Close: How to stop COVID surge; Battle over infrastructure
Up Close: Southern border crisis, Dan Harris' last day
Up Close: NYC teachers protest vaccine mandates; Pfizer boosters
TOP STORIES
Colin Powell dead at 84 from COVID-19 complications
New York City native, Colin Powell's local ties run deep
Mother killed, 3-year-old son survives, in head-on crash
Mom delivers 14 lb. baby after suffering 19 miscarriages
New vaccine mandate takes effect in New Jersey
Tanker truck involved in fiery head-on crash
COVID Update: CDC panel to weigh Moderna, J and J boosters
Show More
Man behind controversial Trump Russia dossier speaks out
Cuba Gooding Jr. will stand trial in February in NYC groping case
Vote on NYC Thomas Jefferson statue expected today
US and Haiti seek release of 17 abducted by gang, including 5 kids
Jury selection to start in trial over Ahmaud Arbery's death
More TOP STORIES News