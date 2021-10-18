Up Close: When, where to get COVID booster shots; Phil Murphy on NJ governor's race

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, we discuss booster shots and talk to Phil Murphy about the race for New Jersey governor.The number of COVID cases and deaths are still way too high, but no question -- the numbers are going down.The mandates are working, and more people are getting vaccinated.Now, there's a big boost to that effort because more booster shots are getting the green light.So, when and where should you get yours? We ask Dr. Darien Sutton, an ER doctor and a medical contributor for ABC News.Plus, the race for governor in New Jersey is coming down to the final stretch with the election two weeks from this Tuesday.Last week we talked to Republican former assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli.This morning, we talk to the incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy.Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.