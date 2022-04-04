up close

Up Close: Dr. Jay Varma on the power of masking; Latest on Ukraine crisis

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Up Close: Dr. Varma on the power of masking; Latest on Ukraine crisis

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, we ask the question -- should we still wear masks?

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was planning to drop the mask mandate in schools for children under 5-years-old on Monday, but changed his mind because of concerns about rising COVID cases.

The numbers don't lie. Ten states including New York and Connecticut are showing big jumps in new cases fueled by the subvariant BA-2.

Dr. Jay Varma joins us to discuss these concerns and what we should do.

Meanwhile in Washington, the president and lawmakers are working on several major issues including the war in Ukraine, soaring gas prices and funding for future COVID testing and treatment.

Are we on the right track? We talk to New York Congressman Adriano Espiallat.

WATCH Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close
Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorknew york citycoronavirus new york cityface maskeric adamsrussiacoronavirusukraineup closeadriano espaillatpoliticsu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UP CLOSE
Up Close: What's next as Russian invasion of Ukraine enters 2nd month?
Up Close: Uncovering violence at Rikers Island
Up Close: Dr. Chokshi reflects on pandemic ahead of final day
Up Close: How NYC schools chancellor plans to fix 'broken' system
TOP STORIES
1 hurt when small plane crashes into NJ neighborhood
Mayor Adams meets with family 12-year-old boy killed in Brooklyn
Elderly woman thrown to ground, robbed in NYC building lobby
Ferrari stolen from 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star's garage
NJ school warns parents of potentially dangerous 'Assassins' game
Car stolen with 11-year-old inside from NJ bank parking lot
JetBlue, airlines plagued by weekend flight cancellations
Show More
Identities released of 6 victims killed in Sacramento shooting
Denzel Washington speaks publicly about Will Smith Oscar slap
AccuWeather: Seasonably sunny
CA hot air balloon ride turns into nightmare for passengers
NYC mask mandate for kids under 5 remains in place, parents protest
More TOP STORIES News