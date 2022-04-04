Up Close: Dr. Jay Varma on the power of masking; Latest on Ukraine crisis

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, we ask the question -- should we still wear masks?New York City Mayor Eric Adams was planning to drop the mask mandate in schools for children under 5-years-old on Monday, but changed his mind because of concerns about rising COVID cases.The numbers don't lie. Ten states including New York and Connecticut are showing big jumps in new cases fueled by the subvariant BA-2.Dr. Jay Varma joins us to discuss these concerns and what we should do.Meanwhile in Washington, the president and lawmakers are working on several major issues including the war in Ukraine, soaring gas prices and funding for future COVID testing and treatment.Are we on the right track? We talk to New York Congressman Adriano Espiallat.Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.