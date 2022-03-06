Up Close: How NYC schools chancellor plans to fix 'broken' system

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, New York City's chancellor of schools talks about his plans to fix, what he calls, a "broken" system.In a stunning admission last week, David Banks called the nation's biggest school system "broken."So how will he fix it?Banks joins us to talk about his detailed plan as well as the big changes coming Monday for school mask mandates.Also ahead, we discuss the trend of dropping school mask mandates that continues to grow in the Tri-State.We attempt to answer these key questions: Where are we in this pandemic? Where do we go from here? Are we being as cautious as we should be?Bill Ritter talks to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy about his decision to remove mask mandates in schools beginning on Monday.Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.