Up Close: Bronx district attorney's plan to crack down on ghost guns

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark takes aim at ghost guns with an urgent message to major credit card companies.

Clark wants to convince credit card companies like MasterCard and Visa to stop doing business with people and companies involved in the sale of ghost guns.

This comes as her borough sees crime surge.

We talk to her about the solution to stopping this gun insanity.

Also ahead, a new study shows only 8% of all office workers in Manhattan have returned full time and that it is hurting New York's economy.

Kathryn Wylde, president and CEO of Partnership for New York City, talks about how to get workers back in the office full time.

Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.
Related topics:
politicsnew yorknew york citybronxemploymentgun violenceup closepoliticscredit cardsguns
