In this episode of Up Close, the Hamas terror attacks in Israel and Israel's retaliation in Gaza - fears that all this horror could expand.

Up Close for 10/15/23: The Israel-Hamas War

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A week of horror in the Middle East with the whole world watching and worrying.

Where are we and where do we go from here?

We talk to Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York. She's on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

We also talk to New York Congressman Dan Goldman, who was in Israel when the terrorist struck.

And we talk to a spokesperson for the Council on Arab Islamic Relations about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza

