Up Close: How do we prevent the next mass shooting? NY congressman, Manhattan DA weigh in

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, we focus on mass shootings that's surging across the country and what can be done to stop the bloodshed and gun insanity.A bipartisan group of United States senators are now trying to come up with a compromise on new gun legislation.It seems like a slam dunk to solve, but it is ever evasive.How do you stop the mentally ill, terrorists and hard-core criminals who want to cause harm, from getting their hands semi-automatic rifles like the AR-15.Should there be limits on what guns are sold, what bullets are sold, and should we raise the minimum age to buy the most powerful guns?We talk to New York Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who has taken a big role in pushing for gun control.We also talk to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on his community-based effort to try to stop gun violence.