Up Close: NJ governor's race sends shockwaves across U.S.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, we break down an election surprise in New Jersey that sent political shock waves across the country.

In a state that has a million more registered Democrats than Republicans, and where Joe Biden beat Donald Trump with a 16% margin, incumbent Governor Phil Murphy won by just 3% over Jack Ciattarelli.

Murphy says he's going to keep pursing his progressive agenda. But did voters send him a message to change course?

We ask former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman, a Republican who it turns out, voted for Murphy.

Plus, more than a million 5- to 11-year-olds have already been vaccinated just a week and half after the FDA gave emergency authorization for inoculations.

Most in that age group won't have the full protection by Thanksgiving.

So how concerned should we be for Thanksgiving gatherings? We ask Dr. Darien Sutton, an ER doctor and a contributor to ABC News.

Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.
