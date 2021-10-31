Up Close: Biden's $3 trillion infrastructure plan, COVID vaccines for kids

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, we discuss President Biden's infrastructure deal and whether the spending is too much or not enough.After months of battling, President Biden has come up with a deal to stop the infighting among Democrats and get both his infrastructure deal and his so-called "Build Back Better" plan on the table.The total price tag of both would be in the $3 trillion range, a huge cut from the original proposal.We talk to New York Congressman Adriano Espaillat, one of the leaders of the progressive caucus, on whether the spending is too much of not enough.Plus, as early as later this week, COVID vaccines could be available for children five to 11 years old.Should parents rush to get their kids vaccinated? And why are some parents hesitant to protect their children.We talk to ER doctor and ABC News contributor Darien Sutton.Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.