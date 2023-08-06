Up Close for 8/6/2023: Trump's 3rd indictment and NYC's migrant crisis

On this episode of Up Close, reaction to the third indictment against former President Donald Trump and the flood of migrants into New York City.

The crisis created by that flood is not an exaggeration as we saw many people sleeping on the streets of Manhattan in front of a hotel that has no more room for them this week.

It's more than just a lack of money to pay for all this, but getting more money could solve part of the problem.

We'll talk to the woman in charge of all this effort is Anne Williams Isom, the deputy mayor for health and human services.

