Up Close: Scott Stringer on climate change, what's next after mayoral run

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, we discuss funding for climate change with City Comptroller Scott Stringer, and what's next for him after his unsuccessful run for mayor.The Big Apple is trying to go green. New York City is the first in the country committed to investing its pension funds only in zero emission companies by 2040.It's also investing $50 billion into solutions to climate change.This morning we talk to the man, who for the eight years, has overseen all that money, City Comptroller Scott Stringer.He talks about money and his unsuccessful run for mayor, and where he goes from here.Plus, we talk to Hazel Dukes, the President of New York State chapter of the NAACP, who pushing for prison reform and has already weighed in on the race for New York governor.We also ask her about the controversy over Mayor Bill de Blasio's plan to overhaul the gifted and talented program in schools.She was on a panel appointed by the mayor that had proposed a different plan.Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.