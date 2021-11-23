Man attacked on number 6 subway train on Upper East Side of Manhattan

A man was hospitalized after he was assaulted on a subway train on the Upper East Side.
The victim was jumped by two other men on the 6 subway train at around 1:50 a.m.
He struck his head on the door or the floor of the car, knocking him unconscious.
He was taken to New York Presbyterian Cornell hospital in stable condition.
The two men on the train fled the scene and no arrests have been made.
The nature of the dispute was not immediately known.
The attack comes less than 24 hours after a 23-year-old woman was groped and robbed at the Herald Square subway station.
It happened Monday at 4 a.m. The attacker got away with her purse.
Meanwhile, police are looking for the man seen in surveillance pictures who is wanted for murder on a Bronx-bound 2 train at Penn Station. It happened just after 12 a.m. Sunday.
The suspect is about 5' 9" and 185 pounds.
Police release images of suspect in deadly subway stabbing near Penn Station
32-year-old Akeem Loney, a rising soccer star who also happened to be homeless, was sleeping when someone stabbed him in the neck unprovoked.
His former coach spoke to Eyewitness News.
"It's impossible to imagine," said Reed Fox. "I've been sick to my stomach thinking about it."
"Something needs to be done, because nobody deserves to die," said Talea Wufka of Passengers United. "This is the greatest city on Earth, and we have to bring it back to what it was."
The MTA insists crime is at a 25-year low. But in recent months the numbers have been surging.
