1 person hospitalized after Manhattan high-rise apartment building fire

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person is in critical condition after a fire broke out inside a high-rise apartment building on the Upper West Side Wednesday night.The fire started on the 10th floor of a 19-story high-rise located at 382 Central Park West around 9:20 p.m., according to officials.One person was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in critical condition.Approximately 20 units and 78 firefighters battled the fire.The fire was placed under control just after 10 p.m.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------