Woman and man killed in apartment blaze on Upper West Side

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11221721" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 31-year-old woman was robbed of her wallet and shoved onto subway tracks during a robbery at 7th Avenue station in Midtown Wednesday.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two people are dead after a fire in a fourth floor apartment on Manhattan's Upper West Side.It broke out around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at 216 West 62nd Street.Firefighters arrived to find smoke filling the fourth floor.The victims, a 44-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman, were found in apartment 4B.Firefighters tried to revive one of the victims but were unable to do so.The victims are likely a mother and son. Their names have not been released, as police work to notify family members.The fire appears to have started in a laundry room. Heavy smoke overwhelmed the victimsThe cause of the fire is under investigation, but investigators are looking at two cell phones that were charging in the laundry room----------