Woman and man killed in apartment blaze on Upper West Side

It broke out around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at 216 West 62nd Street.
Firefighters arrived to find smoke filling the fourth floor.
The victims, a 44-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman, were found in apartment 4B.
Firefighters tried to revive one of the victims but were unable to do so.
The victims are likely a mother and son. Their names have not been released, as police work to notify family members.
The fire appears to have started in a laundry room. Heavy smoke overwhelmed the victims
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but investigators are looking at two cell phones that were charging in the laundry room
