Woman and man killed in apartment blaze on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two people are dead after a fire in a fourth floor apartment on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

It broke out around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at 216 West 62nd Street.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke filling the fourth floor.

The victims, a 44-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman, were found in apartment 4B.

Firefighters tried to revive one of the victims but were unable to do so.

The victims are likely a mother and son. Their names have not been released, as police work to notify family members.



The fire appears to have started in a laundry room. Heavy smoke overwhelmed the victims

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but investigators are looking at two cell phones that were charging in the laundry room

