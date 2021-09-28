Health care contingency plan in place as vaccine mandate enforced in New York state

According to the latest state data, 92% of hospital staff received at least one dose of vaccine.
The rest could lose their jobs.
There are statewide efforts to address staff shortages.
Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted a photo of herself signing an executive order Monday that allows her to deploy the National Guard and bring in healthcare workers from out-of-state to address staff shortages at hospitals.
Tonight I signed an executive order to take bold action to alleviate potential health care staffing shortages following our vaccine mandate that keeps all New Yorkers healthy and safe. pic.twitter.com/dIAGl0DH5z— Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 28, 2021
Implementation of the mandate is completely up to individual hospital systems. Some are firing employees, others are placing workers on unpaid suspension for not meeting the Monday deadline.
Public health workers in New York City who refused to get vaccinated were not being fired as of Monday, but could not go to work or get paid.
Eyewitness News spoke with folks on both sides of the issue including workers in Suffolk County who rallied against the mandate, arguing they should have the right to choose.
"We had to be there. We had to be there. And now this is what they're going to do to us. Fire us?" a worker said.
Cheston Grossett/Vaccinated: "It is what it is," said Cheston Grosset, a vaccinated person.
"So, you support it?" Eyewitness News asked.
"Sure, I have no problem with it," Grossett said.
Johnny English/Vaccinated: "I think it's great," said Johnny English, a vaccinated resident.
"Why?" Eyewitness News asked.
"Why? They're the ones who take care of the sick people. If they get sick we don't have anybody to take care of us."
The state's largest healthcare provider, Northwell Health, says nearly all of its staff received the COVID-19 vaccine.
But, hospital administrators say they have had to fire about two dozen workers so far for not getting the vaccine by the deadline.
They are developing a contingency plan to address any potential staff shortages.
The state's largest health care provider, Northwell Health said nearly 100% of its workforce was vaccinated and they have begun removing unvaccinated workers from their system. Northwell officials issued the following statement:
Northwell has spent several weeks preparing for New York State's mandate that all health care workers get at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 27. But we are taking even stronger measures to ensure the safety of our staff and, more importantly, the well-being of our patients and the communities we serve. As a health system we are committed to vaccinating our entire workforce beyond the scope of the state's mandate to include both our clinical and non-clinical staff. A few hundred unvaccinated leaders were contacted last week to take urgent action in regards to getting the shot. About two dozen of them who were still not vaccinated were exited from the system. We are now beginning the process to exit the rest of our unvaccinated staff. Northwell wants to reassure the public that during this time there will be no impact to the quality of patient care at any of our facilities. We are proud that our workforce is already nearly 100 percent vaccinated. As health care professionals and members of the largest health care provider in New York State, we have a unique responsibility to protect the health of our patients and each other. We care for sick people - some critically ill - every day, and we are responsible for their safety while in our care.
They defined "leader" as anyone who is a manager or above.
Stony Brook University officials also released a statement:
Stony Brook University follows New York State and NYS Department of Health regulations and guidelines regarding immunization against SARS-CoV-2. This includes the New York State Department of Health issued order that all hospitals and nursing homes "continuously require all personnel to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with the first dose for current personnel received by September 27, 2021." We have continually communicated to our staff who qualify under this mandate, to encourage them to get the vaccine, and to make them aware of opportunities to become vaccinated. As of September 27 in the afternoon, in response to the state mandate, 90.3% of Stony Brook University Hospital employees have been vaccinated and this number continues to grow daily. We are monitoring the situation to optimize preparedness and make staffing adjustments as necessary. These staffing contingency plans will allow us to continue to provide safe staffing and the best possible care to our patients. Throughout this unprecedented health crisis, Stony Brook University Hospital has upheld its standard of safety and quality of care for our patients and this remains our highest priority. Should we see attrition due to employee decisions not to become vaccinated, an upcoming Job Fair hosted on site will help supplement staffing needs for various positions. We have continually communicated to our staff who qualify under this mandate, to encourage them to get the vaccine, and to make them aware of opportunities to become vaccinated. We are following the current guidelines and will set up meetings with our employees who make the decision not to get the vaccine to begin on September 28.
The New York City's hospital system reported a 95% rate for nurses and a higher rate for doctors.
"I feel good, very good about our ability to have the staffing we need in the public hospitals," said Mitchell Katz, head of the city's public hospital system.
Health care workers can apply for a religious exemption, at least for now.
A federal judge on Oct. 12 will consider a legal challenge arguing that such exemptions are constitutionally required.
TOP NEWS | Instagrammer details explosive argument between Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie at Wyoming restaurant
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question