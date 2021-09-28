Health care contingency plan in place as vaccine mandate enforced in New York state

Tonight I signed an executive order to take bold action to alleviate potential health care staffing shortages following our vaccine mandate that keeps all New Yorkers healthy and safe. pic.twitter.com/dIAGl0DH5z — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 28, 2021

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers took effect, leaving hospitals and nursing homes across the state braced for the prospect of severe staff shortages fueled by workers getting suspended or fired for refusing to be inoculated.According to the latest state data, 92% of hospital staff received at least one dose of vaccine.The rest could lose their jobs.There are statewide efforts to address staff shortages.Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted a photo of herself signing an executive order Monday that allows her to deploy the National Guard and bring in healthcare workers from out-of-state to address staff shortages at hospitals.Implementation of the mandate is completely up to individual hospital systems. Some are firing employees, others are placing workers on unpaid suspension for not meeting the Monday deadline.Public health workers in New York City who refused to get vaccinated were not being fired as of Monday, but could not go to work or get paid.Eyewitness News spoke with folks on both sides of the issue including workers in Suffolk County who rallied against the mandate, arguing they should have the right to choose."We had to be there. We had to be there. And now this is what they're going to do to us. Fire us?" a worker said.Cheston Grossett/Vaccinated: "It is what it is," said Cheston Grosset, a vaccinated person."So, you support it?" Eyewitness News asked."Sure, I have no problem with it," Grossett said.Johnny English/Vaccinated: "I think it's great," said Johnny English, a vaccinated resident."Why?" Eyewitness News asked."Why? They're the ones who take care of the sick people. If they get sick we don't have anybody to take care of us."The state's largest healthcare provider, Northwell Health, says nearly all of its staff received the COVID-19 vaccine.But, hospital administrators say they have had to fire about two dozen workers so far for not getting the vaccine by the deadline.They are developing a contingency plan to address any potential staff shortages.The state's largest health care provider, Northwell Health said nearly 100% of its workforce was vaccinated and they have begun removing unvaccinated workers from their system. Northwell officials issued the following statement:They defined "leader" as anyone who is a manager or above.Stony Brook University officials also released a statement:The New York City's hospital system reported a 95% rate for nurses and a higher rate for doctors."I feel good, very good about our ability to have the staffing we need in the public hospitals," said Mitchell Katz, head of the city's public hospital system.Health care workers can apply for a religious exemption, at least for now.A federal judge on Oct. 12 will consider a legal challenge arguing that such exemptions are constitutionally required.