Coronavirus Update NYC: Showdown looms over vaccine mandate for teachers, school workers

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
Battle in court over New York City's vaccine mandate for teachers, school employees

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Officials will battle it out in court over New York City's vaccine mandate for school employees.

In New York City, all public school teachers and employees were supposed to be vaccinated with at least one shot by Monday.

However, the court granted a temporary injunction, which means the city can't enforce the rule until a three-judge panel decides whether such a city mandate is constitutional. It will be contested on Wednesday.

A federal appeals court has temporarily delayed the New York City from implementing its COVID vaccine requirement for public school employees.



It's prompted fears and warnings of a teacher shortage if not enough substitutes can be found once the mandate takes effect.



The unions representing teachers and principals are urging Mayor Bill de Blasio to push back the deadline.

"I'm not an anti-vaxxer, I'm anti-mandate, just like many of the teachers are. The complaint that we ledge is that being forced to put this vaccination in your body is a violation of the constitution under the equal protection clause and under the due process clause," said Louis Gelormino, UFT attorney.


Right now, about 10,000 teachers remain unvaccinated.

