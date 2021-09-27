Coronavirus Update NYC: Showdown looms over vaccine mandate for teachers, school workers

In New York City, all public school teachers and employees were supposed to be vaccinated with at least one shot by Monday.
However, the court granted a temporary injunction, which means the city can't enforce the rule until a three-judge panel decides whether such a city mandate is constitutional. It will be contested on Wednesday.
It's prompted fears and warnings of a teacher shortage if not enough substitutes can be found once the mandate takes effect.
The unions representing teachers and principals are urging Mayor Bill de Blasio to push back the deadline.
"I'm not an anti-vaxxer, I'm anti-mandate, just like many of the teachers are. The complaint that we ledge is that being forced to put this vaccination in your body is a violation of the constitution under the equal protection clause and under the due process clause," said Louis Gelormino, UFT attorney.
Right now, about 10,000 teachers remain unvaccinated.
