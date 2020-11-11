New York City honors armed forces on Veterans Day amid coronavirus pandemic

Although the annual parade in New York City wasn't able to happen this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Eyewitness News proudly brought a Veterans Day ceremony special Wednesday at the Intrepid Sea, Air, and Space Museum in Manhattan.
Earlier in the day, the great folks at the United War Veterans Council, who produce the event every year, made sure the parade flavor was still alive.
A motorcade of 120 vehicles rolled down the traditional Fifth Avenue parade route, featuring representatives from regular parade participants.
It was a predawn convoy just how the soldiers like it -- some military trucks and equipment. The event lasted only 20 minutes, but meant a lot to the vets involved.
Organizers wanted to avoid traffic and the possibility of attracting crowds, so they started at 6 a.m. near 41st and 5th Avenue.
The motorcade ended at Madison Square Park where a wreath laying took place at the Eternal Light Flagstaff.
ON VETERANS DAY
Virtual Line of March - On Veterans Day, social media streams will roll out 200+ profiles of regular Parade participants, with a group "stepping off" every minute. Learn more
Veterans Day TV Special A 90-minute live broadcast on WABC, the most-watched station in the nation. Learn more
Motorcycle Ride - A special ride down the Parade route by veteran motorcycle groups. Learn more
There will also be small, socially distant ceremonies at select locations throughout the City.
And, in this Covid-restricted year - one of the best ways to help and salute veterans may be to reach out to those of them in your family and workplace.
"You can watch a war movie or a military show with your family or friends, you can tell your story if you're a veteran, on social media and interact with folks -- you can learn about veterans that are in your family or are in your community," said Mark Otto of the United Veterans Council.