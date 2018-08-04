ATTEMPTED RAPE

Police search for suspect who attempted to rape woman in Woodside, Queens

Police are searching for the man who was caught on camera attempting to rape a woman in Queens Friday.

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) --
It happened just before 4:00 a.m. near 55th Street and Queens Boulevard in the Woodside section.

Police said the 21-year-old victim was unlocking her apartment door when the suspect walked up from behind and grabbed her by the arms.

The victim was able to break free and run away. She was not hurt.

The suspect is described as white, bald, approximately 150 pounds and 5-foot-7-inches tall.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

