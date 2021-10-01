localish

Walt Disney World's "Most Magical Celebration" for its 50th Anniversary

EMBED <>More Videos

Walt Disney World's Most Magical Celebration

ORLANDO, Fl. -- With 50 delicious new food items, 50 golden characters planted throughout the parks, new attractions including Remy's Ratatouille Adventure, and inspiring fireworks shows, here's everything you need to know about Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary celebration!

In honor of the 50th Anniversary, Localish's Michael Koenigs raced down to Orlando, Florida to be there for the opening ceremonies and to experience some of the exclusive events, new rides, and food items that continue to make Walt Disney World the most magical place on earth.

While the park's 50th anniversary marks a milestone since Walt Disney founded the park in 1977, new technology such as 3D glasses, space drinks, and completely re-designed firework shows and merchandise help to propel the park into the 21st century.

"The energy is off the charts and the attractions just keep getting bigger and better," says Michael Koenigs as he explored the park to find some of the new changes made for the 50th anniversary, such as the golden statues of popular Disney characters that can be found throughout.

Join us for this very special trip to Walt Disney World where we check out the latest and greatest attractions, food, and fun for the whole family!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridadisney worldlocalish
LOCALISH
Bodybuilder gives back after traumatic brain injury
Walt Disney World's Most Magical Celebration
'12 inches of deliciousness' tops Chicago Egg Roll Lady's menu
Visit the Home of the Carne Asada Pizza
TOP STORIES
NYPD: 20 dogs rescued from NYC apartment, Suspect punches landlord
Powerball jackpot jumps again, to $635 million
Walt Disney World opened 50 years ago today
Teachers ask Supreme Court to block NYC vax mandate
FBI, state join search for missing FL college student Miya Marcano
New body camera video of Petito; FBI takes items from Laundrie's home
Human remains found by farmer amid search for missing Iowa boy
Show More
Family reunited with dog stolen 8 months ago during snowstorm
Coppertone recalls sunscreen due to carcinogen
NY Assembly holding hearing on deteriorating conditions at Rikers
1st ever pill to treat COVID-19 shows promise, Merck says
1 dead, 2 hurt in shooting and crash in Newark
More TOP STORIES News