Fire breaks out at Washington Heights high-rise

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A fire broke out at a high-rise apartment building in Manhattan on Monday.Flames shot out of the 16th-floor apartment on St. Nicholas Ave. in Washington Heights around 9:45 p.m. The building is 32 stories.Firefighters had it under control about 45 minutes later.There are no reports of any injuries.