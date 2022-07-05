Fire breaks out at Washington Heights high-rise

By Eyewitness News
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A fire broke out at a high-rise apartment building in Manhattan on Monday.

Flames shot out of the 16th-floor apartment on St. Nicholas Ave. in Washington Heights around 9:45 p.m. The building is 32 stories.

Firefighters had it under control about 45 minutes later.



There are no reports of any injuries.

