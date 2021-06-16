Police meeting with community over Washington Square Park parties

EMBED <>More Videos

Police to meet with community over Washington Square Park parties

WASHINGTON SQUARE PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police, local politicians and the community are meeting Wednesday to address the crime and violence at Washington Square Park.

The park has recently been the scene of wild, late-night parties that stretch into the early hours of the morning.

Cops say alcohol and drugs are involved in the park parties and neighbors are complaining about noise and crime.

A midnight curfew was put into place to help get control of the situation, but community members say many are ignoring curfew.



Just this week, officials report there were slashings, muggings and trash left at the park.

Shutting the park down has led to other problems -- including injured police officers.

"There's going to be a presence of police officers in there and our goal is pretty simple here -- for people to be allowed to use the park because it is a beautiful park, it always has been, but also public safety," said NYC Police Commissioner Dermot Shea. "So we will continue to be there for the residents of that community, we are intending on being there, enforcing the closing with the parks department."

Police say they will step back a bit to help reduce confrontations in the park.

"We're going to allow the parks department to lead in regards to going through the park and trying to escort people out of the park during the hours of closure," Chief Rodney Harrison said. "Unfortunately we've had incidents in the past that got a little contentious, if it gets to that point, that's when the NYPD will assist and step in."

Mayor Bill de Blasio said there is also an effort to communicate with the community to hear their concerns and different ideas.

MORE NEWS: Giant waterslide goes up in flames at Mount Creek Water Park in New Jersey
EMBED More News Videos

The ride called 'High Anxiety,' went up in flames at Mountain Creek Water Park in Vernon Tuesday.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattannew york citygreenwich villageofficer injuredcrimewashington square parkcurfew
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Despite state milestone, some NYC neighborhoods still mostly unvaccinated
Former Pa. Governor Tom Ridge hospitalized after suffering stroke: Aide
Girl awakened by man in bedroom committing sex crime
More than 1 billion CVS data records accidentally exposed, researcher says
Long Island 'Pickle King' honored ahead of Juneteenth
Performers announced for Juneteenth concert featuring Broadway stars
Suspect fatally shot by agents during kidnapping investigation in NJ
Show More
Students receive chess sets, learning valuable lessons from game
NY officer charged in high-speed crash that killed motorcyclist
Sailboat capsizes during brief on Nassau County boat safety
NYC ready to move homeless out of hotels, back to shelters: Mayor
Friday will be statewide holiday in NJ to commemorate Juneteenth
More TOP STORIES News