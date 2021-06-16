Police meeting with community over Washington Square Park parties

The park has recently been the scene of wild, late-night parties that stretch into the early hours of the morning.
Cops say alcohol and drugs are involved in the park parties and neighbors are complaining about noise and crime.
A midnight curfew was put into place to help get control of the situation, but community members say many are ignoring curfew.
Just this week, officials report there were slashings, muggings and trash left at the park.
Shutting the park down has led to other problems -- including injured police officers.
"There's going to be a presence of police officers in there and our goal is pretty simple here -- for people to be allowed to use the park because it is a beautiful park, it always has been, but also public safety," said NYC Police Commissioner Dermot Shea. "So we will continue to be there for the residents of that community, we are intending on being there, enforcing the closing with the parks department."
Police say they will step back a bit to help reduce confrontations in the park.
"We're going to allow the parks department to lead in regards to going through the park and trying to escort people out of the park during the hours of closure," Chief Rodney Harrison said. "Unfortunately we've had incidents in the past that got a little contentious, if it gets to that point, that's when the NYPD will assist and step in."
Mayor Bill de Blasio said there is also an effort to communicate with the community to hear their concerns and different ideas.
