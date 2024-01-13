Winter wakes up: Rain to arctic blast to snow - or no | Weather or Not

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Here we go again! A powerful low pressure system will bring more heavy rainfall and gusty winds Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Rainfall totals and winds won't be as high as Tuesday, but impact will still be significant given our weakened state.

Flooding is once again a concern, and Lee times it all out and highlights the areas and times of concern.

Then, next week, things get trickier, as the full force of winter will be on display. Lee times it all out and highlights the areas and times of concern.

Then, the Arctic blast will move across the country, dropping our temperatures and creating blustery conditions.

The deep penetrating cold blast will likely help to set up a storm track that favors snow early.

A coastal low is expected to develop along the southeastern coast late Monday and track northeast.

With cold air remaining in place, snow looks possible across much of the region but a lot is still uncertain about the track.

Lee says it will be "snow or no," and with the pieces of the puzzle not even together yet, it's much too early to come up with estimates. But Lee teases it out and shares his latest thinking.

