Extra Time: Flood-weary Tri-State braces for more rain; US-led strikes in Yemen

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Weather or not - here more comes!

The Passaic River rose and hit its peak Thursday night, posing a potential threat of more flooding at low-lying areas along shorelines and tidal waterways.

But a new round of heavy rain gusty winds is on the way - which is not good news for a region that's still saturated from recent winter storms.

Eyewitness News reporter Crystal Cranmore has more from the New Jersey town of Little Falls.

U.S. launches airstrikes in Yemen

In the Middle East, the U.S. and five of its allies unleashed scores of cruise missiles from Navy ships and weapons from attack aircrafts against the Houthi militia, a group funded by Iran and based in Yemen - just south of Saudi Arabia.

Eyewitness News reporter Jim Dolan has more on the crisis and ripple effect is has had on communities in New York City.

NYC considering possible curfew for migrants in shelters

Meanwhile, the migrant crisis is taking a new turn. There are suggestions of a required curfew for migrants staying in New York City shelters. Some of the homeless asylum seekers, trying to get food or money for their families, have reportedly been panhandling on the streets, or sometimes knocking on doors asking for help. But a curfew is loaded with controversy.

Reporter Anthony Carlo has more.

