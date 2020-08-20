2 tropical depressions could threatened the U.S. as hurricanes next week

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6191161" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> For the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters predict 14 to 20 tropical storms, seven to 11 hurricanes, and four to six major hurricanes, according to AccuWeather.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Two newly formed tropical depressions at opposite ends of the Caribbean are expected to become tropical storms Friday, with forecasters projecting potential tracks for both that could take them toward the Gulf Coast, possibly as hurricanes.The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression 13 was likely to become a tropical storm Friday and then skirt the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Cuba.Friday morning, the system was centered about 305 miles (490 kilometers) east of the northern Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) and it was headed briskly to the west-northwest at 21 mph (33 kph).The forecast track shows the storm approaching the Bahamas and South Florida as a low-end Category 1 hurricane on Monday with a potential South Florida landfall on Monday nightTropical Depression 14 was forecast to graze the Atlantic coast of Honduras, then curve northward to Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula possibly at hurricane strength and then potentially head for the Texas or Louisiana coast by Tuesday, again possibly strengthening into a hurricane.It is expected to become a tropical storm on Friday. Friday morning, it was centered about 30 miles (45 kilometers) north-northeast of Cabo Gracias a Dios on the Honduras-Nicaragua border, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph). It was headed west-northwest at 12 mph (19 kph).