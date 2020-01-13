Weather

AccuWeather: More clouds Tuesday, PM shower

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Clouds will dominate again on Tuesday with the chance of an afternoon shower.

RELATED: What are the chances of a winter storm this weekend?



Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Tuesday
PM showers with a high of 46.

Wednesday
Partly sunny and mild. High 54.

Thursday

Windy and chillier with a high of 47.

Friday
Brisk and cold. High 34.

Saturday
Snow to wintry mix. High 37.

Sunday
Blustery and colder with a high of 37.

Monday
Quite cold. High 30.

MORE RESOURCES

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherabc7ny instagramweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Subway service resumes after huge water main break
PHOTOS: Upper West Side water main break
Queen agrees to let Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada
What are the chances of a winter storm this weekend?
Governor Cuomo to visit earthquake-rattled Puerto Rico
5 juveniles charged in gang assault on LI high school student
Oscars 2020: Full list of nominations
Show More
DMV service hit by national outage
Dog saves man who was followed home by robbery suspect
Gigi Hadid among potential jurors for Weinstein's rape trial
Hanukkah stabbing suspect could face death penalty if victim dies
Jersey City shooting was planned for months, investigators say
More TOP STORIES News