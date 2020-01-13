AccuWeather: More clouds Tuesday, PM shower

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Clouds will dominate again on Tuesday with the chance of an afternoon shower.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Tuesday
PM showers with a high of 46.
Wednesday
Partly sunny and mild. High 54.
Thursday
Windy and chillier with a high of 47.
Friday
Brisk and cold. High 34.
Saturday
Snow to wintry mix. High 37.
Sunday
Blustery and colder with a high of 37.
Monday
Quite cold. High 30.
