AccuWeather Alert: Scattered storms, then another hot one

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be hot and humid and is an AccuWeather Alert day.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of New York City, Long Island, and New Jersey.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Tuesday
Still steamy with a high of 89.

Wednesday
PM thunderstorms with a high of 87.

Thursday

Not as warm, but still a chance of storms with a high of 87.
Friday
Pleasant refresh with a high of 77.

Saturday
Sunny and beautiful with a high of 78.

Sunday
Confortable with a high of 77.

Monday
More humid with a high of 78.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
