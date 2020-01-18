NEW YORK (WABC) -- A winter storm Saturday into Saturday night will likely begin as snow all across the region, then turn to ice and/or rain at times, at least in New York City and coastal areas.
RELATED: Here's the latest on this weekend's winter storm
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Saturday
AccuWeather Alert for snow to mix. High 37.
Sunday
Gusty again with a high of 39.
Monday
Biting wind with a high of 32.
Tuesday
Bright and bitter with a high of 29.
Wednesday
Still cold. High 34.
Thursday
Near normal with a high of 38.
Friday
Mostly cloudy with a high of 42.
MORE RESOURCES
Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Click here for any school closings and delays.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather Alert: Snow, ice and rain
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News