AccuWeather Alert: Snow, ice and rain

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A winter storm Saturday into Saturday night will likely begin as snow all across the region, then turn to ice and/or rain at times, at least in New York City and coastal areas.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:AccuWeather Alert for snow to mix. High 37.Gusty again with a high of 39.Biting wind with a high of 32.Bright and bitter with a high of 29.Still cold. High 34.Near normal with a high of 38.Mostly cloudy with a high of 42.