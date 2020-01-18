Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Snow, ice and rain

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A winter storm Saturday into Saturday night will likely begin as snow all across the region, then turn to ice and/or rain at times, at least in New York City and coastal areas.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Saturday
AccuWeather Alert for snow to mix. High 37.

Sunday

Gusty again with a high of 39.

Monday
Biting wind with a high of 32.

Tuesday
Bright and bitter with a high of 29.

Wednesday
Still cold. High 34.

Thursday
Near normal with a high of 38.

Friday
Mostly cloudy with a high of 42.

