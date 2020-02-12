AccuWeather Alert: Snowy and breezy

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for New York City, Long Island, and other parts of the Tri-State.
Check here for more details on this storm.
Sunday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Breezy and snow. High of 33.
Monday
Brisk and colder with a high of 28.
Tuesday
Rain or snow? High of 38.
Wednesday
Brisk and chillier with a high of 32.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy and cold. High of 28.
Friday
Cold and overcast with a high of 28.
Saturday
Very cold. High of 28.
