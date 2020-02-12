weather

AccuWeather Alert: Snowy and breezy

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Snow at varying rates across New York City and the Tri-State area will continue into the late afternoon.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for New York City, Long Island, and other parts of the Tri-State.

Check here for more details on this storm.

Sunday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Breezy and snow. High of 33.

Monday
Brisk and colder with a high of 28.

Tuesday
Rain or snow? High of 38.

Wednesday
Brisk and chillier with a high of 32.

Thursday
Mostly cloudy and cold. High of 28.

Friday
Cold and overcast with a high of 28.

Saturday
Very cold. High of 28.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

More TOP STORIES News