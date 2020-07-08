weather

AccuWeather Alert: Tropical system likely to impact NYC, Tri-State

There's potential for the storm to develop into Tropical Storm Fay
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A tropical system developing off the coast of the Carolinas could soak New York City and the Tri-State area Friday into Saturday.

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has posted an AccuWeather Alert for the system that could dump 2-4 inches of rain on us!

RELATED: For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app

The National Hurricane Center says the low is expected to move northeastward near or just offshore of the North Carolina Outer Banks on Thursday, and then turn north-northeastward and move along the mid-Atlantic coast Friday.

Conditions are favorable that the low could develop into a tropical storm (It would be named Fay if that happens).

"Development of a tropical depression can occur very quickly and at any time along the coast, now that the disturbance that has been lingering over the Southeastern states has meandered toward the Atlantic," said AccuWeather's top hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski.

Regardless of development, the system is expected to produce locally heavy rainfall that could cause some flash flooding across portions of eastern North Carolina, the coastal mid-Atlantic, and southern New England during the next few days.

Gusty winds are also possible in our area on Friday and Saturday.

Stay with Eyewitness News and the AccuWeather team for updates as the storm develops.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
AccuWeather Alert: Flash flood warnings for parts of the Tri-State
Delta flight diverted after hail damages nose
Storms topple trees throughout Brooklyn
Why the Tri-State area could see red sunsets this weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Flash flood warnings for parts of the Tri-State
Officials: 1 injured in facade collapse at NYC parking garage
Mayor, chancellor outline NYC Schools reopening plan
AG report: NYPD vulnerable to mistrust, in need of reform
NJ mandates outdoor masks when social distancing not possible
Long Island enters Phase 4, museums and higher ed open
Coronavirus Updates: NY schools reopening decision to be made in August
Show More
Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don't reopen
Exclusive look inside Disney World's reopening plan
2 NYC churches ravaged by COVID-19 take different recovery paths
7 gunned down, 4 fatally, in hail of bullets in Paterson
7 On Your Side: NYPD retirements nearly double last year's rate
More TOP STORIES News