AccuWeather Alert: Tropical system likely to impact NYC, Tri-State

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A tropical system developing off the coast of the Carolinas could soak New York City and the Tri-State area Friday into Saturday.
Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has posted an AccuWeather Alert for the system that could dump 2-4 inches of rain on us!
The National Hurricane Center says the low is expected to move northeastward near or just offshore of the North Carolina Outer Banks on Thursday, and then turn north-northeastward and move along the mid-Atlantic coast Friday.
Conditions are favorable that the low could develop into a tropical storm (It would be named Fay if that happens).
"Development of a tropical depression can occur very quickly and at any time along the coast, now that the disturbance that has been lingering over the Southeastern states has meandered toward the Atlantic," said AccuWeather's top hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski.
Regardless of development, the system is expected to produce locally heavy rainfall that could cause some flash flooding across portions of eastern North Carolina, the coastal mid-Atlantic, and southern New England during the next few days.
Gusty winds are also possible in our area on Friday and Saturday.
Stay with Eyewitness News and the AccuWeather team for updates as the storm develops.
